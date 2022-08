Commonwealth Games 2022, India Full Schedule, Day 8: All You Need To Know | CWG 2022 Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Recap: The boxers had a terrific outing for India on the seventh day of the Commonwealth Games as Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Sagar and Rohit Tokas assured India of a medal after qualifying to the semis. The Indian Men’s Hockey team were in their elements as well as they went past Wales 4-1 to seal their spot in the semis while PV Sindhu advanced to round of 16 without breaking much sweat in Badminton Women’s Singles event.

Hima Das cruised to women’s 200m semi-finals as Bhavina Patel too made it to women’s singles semifinal in Para table tennis. Indian para-powerlifter Sudhir Singh came up with a brilliant effort to claim the gold medal in the men’s heavyweight division at the Commonwealth Games here, claiming the country’s first medal in powerlifting in Birmingham 2022 while

Murali Sreeshankar won silver medal in the men’s long jump competition at the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium here on Thursday.

Here’s is look at India’s Schedule for DAY 8: