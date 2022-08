Commonwealth Games 2022, India Full Schedule, Day 9: All You Need To Know | CWG 2022 Birmingham

Birmingham: Indian athletes are giving their best in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 as they are continuously winning medals in different disciplines. Wrestlers from India had a field day on Friday as they won many medals in different weight categories.

All eyes will be on a number of Indian wrestlers who are participating on the ninth day of the tournament. Olympic silver medallist among the competitors as well and he will look to stamp his authority in the world once again. Apart from Indian wrestlers, many Indians will represent their nation in boxing and athletics as well.

Here’s is look at India’s Schedule for DAY 9: