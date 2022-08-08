Birmingham: On the 10th day of Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent added 10 medals to its tally in Birmingham which consists of four golds, four silvers and 5 bronze medals. This took India’s overall tally to 55 medals and keeps them in the fifth position of the medals tally by the end of the day. India still have the opportunity to add more medals to their tally on the final day. India will be playing six medal events and the kind of performance the players have shown can make most Indian fans hopeful of increasing that tally.

Today the India Men’s Hockey Team will compete against Australia in the gold medal match. P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will play in the final matches of badminton singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim to end their Commonwealth Games campaign with gold. Indian fans are looking forward to table tennis player Sharath Kamal for his second gold and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to win the bronze for India.