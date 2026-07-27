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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026: Opening ceremony pictures from New Delhi go viral

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026: Opening ceremony pictures from New Delhi go viral. Take a look and find out in this story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 27, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

Published On Jul 27, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 27, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

Commonwealth TT championship 2026 opening ceremony pictures

Commonwealth TT championship 2026 opening ceremony pictures

After a break of seven years the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships are back in 2026. New Delhi will host the exciting event. Top players from Commonwealth countries will come together to compete. India will try to repeat its past success and stay strong as one of the leading teams. The tournament will take place at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi from July 27 to August 2, 2026.

More than 25 countries are expected to participate in the week-long event. The opening ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood.

There are some glimpses that went viral after the event. In the first image, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was seen posing with the Indian players along with Delhi’s Education and Sports Minister, Ashish Sood.

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Meanwhile, in the second image, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Ashish Sood were seen playing table tennis in the event and making this important event more joyful.

In the third image, we can all see the reason why players will show hard work and dedication, as in the image, there was the unveiling of the Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Trophy and medal as well.

In the fourth and final image, the Indian team taking part in the opening ceremony of a table tennis tournament. The players are walking into the stadium behind the Indian national flag, while a volunteer carries the “INDIA” sign in front.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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