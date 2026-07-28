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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Sreeja Akula stars as India Women beat Sri Lanka 3-0

India's women continued their unbeaten run with another dominant performance. Find out how they completed a second straight 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 28, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

Published On Jul 28, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 28, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

Sreeja Akula

Sreeja Akula

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: The Indian women’s table tennis team maintained its fine run at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships (CTTC) 2026 in New Delhi, extending its winning streak with yet another one-sided victory. After making a perfect start to the tournament, the hosts produced another clinical performance to remain unbeaten.

India defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in their Stage 2, Group F opening match at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Tuesday. All three Indian paddlers won their respective singles matches in straight games, giving the team its second consecutive clean sweep of the tournament.

Sreeja Akula gives India the perfect start

India’s top paddler Sreeja Akula opened the tie against Thamadi Kavindya Alagiyawadu and was in complete control throughout the contest.

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Sreeja wrapped up the match in straight games, winning 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 to hand India an early 1-0 lead in the team event.

Swastika Ghosh makes it 2-0 for India

The second singles was played between Swastika Ghosh and Bimandi Sandinsa Swarnashree Bandara. Swastika was in control from the start and won the match at a stretch 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 to put India just one win away from sealing the tie.

Sutirtha Mukherjee seals another clean sweep

With India leading 2-0, Sutirtha Mukherjee ensured there were no surprises in the final singles match.

She defeated Divya Dharani Cha Gamage 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 in straight games to complete a comprehensive 3-0 victory for the hosts.

The result marked India’s second successive clean sweep in the championship, with every singles match being won without dropping a game.

Back-to-back 3-0 wins for India

India had also started the tournament in dominant fashion on Monday by defeating Maldives 3-0.

In that tie, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Yashaswini Ghorpade and Swastika Ghosh all won their respective matches in straight games, helping India begin its campaign with another convincing clean sweep.

The Indian women’s team has made a strong statement at the start of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships with back to back 3-0 wins and will look to build on this in the coming matches.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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