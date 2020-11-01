Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma were at the receiving end of Yuvraj Singh's wit when the legendary India allrounder hilariously trolled them on Twitter after Mumbai Indians posted a picture of the duo on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Sharing a picture of Pant and Rohit Sharma talking, MI wrote "Still waiting for that six-hitting competition between Pant and Ro!" <p></p> <p></p>The picture seems to have been taken after MI's crushing win over Delhi Capitals that confirmed that the defending champion will finish at the top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p>However, Yuvraj, tagging Rohit's wife Ritika, wrote, "Or competition of fat percentage on there cheeks Winking face with tongue @ritssajdeh" <p></p> <p></p>He didn't stop at that. He wrote another comment, " It's like ro (Rohit) is saying to pant tere gaal jyada Motey hain ya mere ?" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Or competition of fat percentage on there cheeks &#x1f61c; <a href="https://twitter.com/ritssajdeh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ritssajdeh</a></p> <p></p> Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1322869587419955200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">It's like ro is saying to pant tere gaal jyada Motey hain ya mere ? &#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;</p> <p></p> Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1322869880488484866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Both the comments have gone viral on the micro-blogging website. <p></p> <p></p>It's to be noted that Rohit has missed past few games for MI and there are unconfirmed reports that he may end up missing the remainder of their campaign. Currently, he is nursing a hamstring injury which also ruled him out of the Australia tour as well. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, as per a report in news agency <em>PTI, </em>Pant, who has made the cut for the Test team, has been left out of the limited-overs squad as a final warning to get his fitness and weight issues in order. <p></p> <p></p>"In any case, all three teams will be there, Pant, if need be, can be added to the squad," PTI had quoted an unnamed source as saying. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri has said Rohit's medical reports state he is in danger of getting himself injured again and therefore been advised to not rush into competitive comeback. <p></p> <p></p>"It's being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don't get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business, I have no say, neither I am a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again," Shastri told <em>Times Now</em>.