‘Consistency wins titles’: Sachin Tendulkar hails Australia’s Seventh Women’s T20 World Cup triumph

Australia proved once again why they are the benchmark when it comes to women’s cricket as they added another ICC trophy to their collection. Their most recent title-winning run was admired by fans and experts alike with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar praising the team’s incredible consistency and composure under pressure throughout the tournament.

Tendulkar praises Australia’s unbeaten run

The former India captain and legend congratulated Australia Women after they clinched their record seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title, extending their stranglehold on world cricket.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar highlighted the team’s ability to handle different situations during the tournament and credited their consistency for another successful campaign.

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“Congratulations to Australia on another World Cup title! The unbeaten run really shows how well they managed different match situations and stayed consistent throughout. That kind of stability is usually what brings trophies home,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Australia outclass England in the final at Lord’s

Playing in front of a record crowd of more than 28,000 spectators at Lord’s, Australia defeated hosts England by seven wickets to clinch the title.

The victory also ended England’s flawless record in Women’s World Cups hosted at home. Before this final, England had won all four ICC Women’s World Cups they had staged, while Australia had already beaten England in all six previous World Cup finals contested between the two sides across ODI and T20 formats.

Although England entered the final unbeaten after winning all six of their matches, Australia once again proved too strong with an all-round display.

Chasing 151 for victory, Australia reached 153/3 in just 17.1 overs, registering the highest successful run chase in the history of a Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Beth Mooney and Sophie Molineux lead Australia’s charge

Beth Mooney once again delivered when it mattered the most. The experienced left-hander anchored the chase with a match-winning 64 off 49 balls to guide Australia home comfortably.

Captain Sophie Molineux also enjoyed a memorable campaign after taking over the leadership role earlier this year.

Following Australia’s disappointing defeat to India in the last ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final, Molineux took the team back to the top, guiding the team to a record fourth Women’s T20 World Cup title.

Also Read: Sophie Molineux hails Ellyse Perry after Australia’s Women’s T20 World Cup triumph

Saba Karim explains how teams can challenge Australia

Former India cricketer and ex-national selector Saba Karim believes other teams must improve tactically if they want to compete with Australia consistently.

According to Karim, matching Australia player for player is not enough, and opponents need smarter planning and greater ruthlessness.

“The other teams can compete with this Australian side only when they are a bit more ruthless and one step ahead of them strategically, because in a player-to-player comparison, they simply cannot match them.

“This is a very big lesson for India as well, that to compete against and defeat Australia, they need to think ahead about the kind of players they require, players who can score heavily in T20 internationals at a higher strike rate,” Karim said on JioStar.