In the wake of the corona pandemic, the remaining second and third ODI between India and South Africa may take place behind closed doors said a BCCI source on Thursday after the first ODI was called off without a ball being bowled.

“The BCCI is in receipt of the sports ministry’s advisory. Obviously, if we are advised to avoid large gatherings, we will have to abide by it,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The matches are scheduled to be held on March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).

The sports ministry has issued an advisory that in case it’s unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering.

Despite warnings, crowds had gathered at the HPCA stadium to watch the match.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry has made it very clear to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with other national federations that any event that has to be held amid the coronavirus outbreak will have to be behind closed doors. The diktat clearly means that if the board has to hold the Indian Premier League, it has to be without public gathering.