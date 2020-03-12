The Supreme Court (SC) refused an urgent hearing on Thursday seeking postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 amid the coronavirus scare.

A vacation bench comprising of justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose told the petitioner that he could mention the matter for urgent listing before the regular bench on March 16 when the apex court will re-open after the Holi break.

“This is not a matter which cannot await till re-opening of the court. You can mention it before the regular court on March 16,” the bench told advocate Mohan Babu Agarwal, who has filed the petition.

No safety measures have been declared to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the matches, which are likely to witness over 40,000 spectators, starting March 29.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that no foreign player will be available for this year’s IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government, a top BCCI source told PTI on Thursday, casting fresh doubts on the fate of the event.

“Please give us two days. It’s not possible to give you concrete details at the moment,” a senior Board office-bearer told PTI on Wednesday.

India has reported 60 positive cases in the outbreak which has led to over 4,000 deaths globally.

The pressure has increased manifold after the Legends T20 meet games in Pune, featuring the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were cancelled. The fate of the PIL is set to be heard in Madras High Court on Thursday.