Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the services of their captain and talisman David Warner if the IPL 2020 isn’t cancelled amid growing concerns surrounding the threat posed by coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, reports trickled in of leading Australia cricketers planning to give IPL a miss with Cricket Australia mulling on barring their participation in the cash-rich league this season.

Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell are among the star Aussie cricketers with lucrative IPL contracts. However, with the economic slowdown the coronavirus is expected to trigger, the Australian cricketers might travel to India for the T20 tournament keeping in mind the money they will forego should they decide against it.

Warner’s manager James Erskine told The Age that unless things change dramatically, Warner will be part of IPL this season. “If the IPL is on David Warner’s planning on going. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It’s no different to everybody else,” Erskine was quoted as saying by the Australian publication.

Australian players have reportedly been apprised of possible pay cuts as a result of the pandemic.

In a letter to its members, the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief executive Alistair Nicholson wrote, “Cricket is fortunate to be dealing with this crisis at the conclusion of our domestic season, and we hope some of the financial impact will be able to be absorbed over the mid to long term and some of it will be insured against by CA. However, we are also conscious that we are part of the sporting economy and more broadly the general economy that is undergoing significant disruption.”

“It is quite possible that this may require player payments, benefits and programs to be adjusted downwards in the future. Whilst sobering, this is what the partnership model is all about,” Nicholson added.