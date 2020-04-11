Amid the 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal admitted that he misses bowling and going to the ground and said he would not return home once the lockdown is over and also named the two cricketers he would wish for as his lockdown partner.

During an interaction with anchor Jatin Sapru, the leg-spinner said that he would prefer Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav as his lockdown partner.

While talking to TV presenter Jatin Sapru, Chahal joked that, “Main apne ghar se lockdown ho jaunga (I will get lock-downed from my home), I will not come back to my home, that’s it for me…I can’t take this anymore, can’t stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now.”

“I will live in a nearby hotel but will not stay at home, that’t it for me now, can’t bear anymore lockdown days,” Chahal said.

The Haryana-born added that he would not like to get in lockdown with pacer Jasprit Bumrah as he “doesn’t speak anything”.

“Bolta hi nahi h kuch. Uska yorker maarne ka man hua aur usne lota maar diya to kya karunga main (Bumrah does not speak much and what he throws an utensil at me if he feels like bowling a yorker),” he said.

The RCB player has upped his social media game amid lockdown, where he has taken to the TikTok platform and is creating hilarious videos along with his family members, apart from commenting on his teammates on Twitter and Instagram.