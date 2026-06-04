‘Could lose him…’: Ben Stokes BREAKS silence on Jofra Archer snub ahead of New Zealand Test

England captain Ben Stokes has defended the decision to leave Jofra Archer from the squad for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, saying modern cricket demands a different approach to managing players.

Archer recently finished a busy IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, playing in 16 matches as the franchise made the playoffs. Following the tournament, the England pacer was not selected for the opening Test, and head coach Brendon McCullum has suggested he may also miss the second match of the series.

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Stokes urges fans to understand modern cricket realities

The decision has drawn criticism, particularly after England’s disappointing Ashes tour of Australia. However, Stokes believes the discussion needs to be viewed from a wider perspective.

“I know it has been discussed over the past couple of weeks. I completely understand people’s frustrations, but there is another side to this,” Stokes told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the England captain, today’s cricketers have opportunities that previous generations never had.

“A lot of this has to do with where cricket is right now. There are opportunities for cricketers now that weren’t available 10 or 20 years ago.”

Stokes warns against pushing players away from England duty

Stokes also stressed that handling situations like Archer’s incorrectly could create bigger problems for English cricket in the future.

“If handled poorly, it could get messy, and players like Jofra might not play for England again. That would not be good for anyone.”

In the past, England players often left the IPL before the tournament ended in order to join national team preparations. Archer, however, remained with Rajasthan Royals throughout their playoff run before taking some time to recover after a demanding schedule.

England determined to move forward after Ashes disappointment

England enter the New Zealand series looking to bounce back from a difficult Ashes campaign in Australia. Their aggressive style of cricket has faced criticism in recent months, with several former players calling for a more traditional approach.

Despite the outside noise, Stokes insists the team will remain committed to its current philosophy.

“There has been a lot said for a long time. But what I say doesn’t really matter,” he said.

The England skipper believes performances on the field will provide the only real answers.

“What matters is what happens at the end of the game this week, at the end of the series, whether we win or lose. You’ll see the England team going out there still eager to win.”

Stokes backs McCullum’s approach

Stokes also reaffirmed his support for head coach Brendon McCullum and England’s attacking style of cricket.

“You’ve heard it from Brendon. We’ll go out there and try to win this series while playing some good cricket.”

England will now hope to start the New Zealand series strongly as they look to move on from recent setbacks and rebuild confidence in home conditions.

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