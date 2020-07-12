Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was announced late Saturday night through tweets by former players Aakash Chopra and R.P. Singh.

Chauhan, who is also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, is the latest from the world of international cricket to test positive after Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Scotland’s Majid Haq and a number of current Pakistani cricketers. Not to forget former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

Chauhan holds the Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security ministry in the UP cabinet.

“Chetan Chauhan ji has also tested positive for #COVID?19. Sending best wishes in his direction too…get well soon, sir. Tough night this one…Big B and Chetan Ji,” said Aakash.

“Just heard about @ChetanChauhanCr ji Chetan has tested positive for #coronavirus. Preying for his speedy recovery. #prey (sic.),” said R.P. Singh.

In a career spanning 16 years, Chauhan played 179 first-class matches and scored 11,143 runs. In the domestic circuit, he played for Delhi and Maharashtra.

Chauhan played 40 Test matches in his career and scored 2084 runs. He also played seven ODI matches and scored 153 runs. Chauhan formed a successful opening partnership with former captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar scoring over 3000 runs together with 10 century stands in numerous Tests in the 1970s.

(With agency inputs)