Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was announced late Saturday night through tweets by former players Aakash Chopra and R.P. Singh. <p></p> <p></p>Chauhan, who is also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, is the latest from the world of international cricket to test positive after Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, Scotland's Majid Haq and a number of current Pakistani cricketers. Not to forget former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. <p></p> <p></p>Chauhan holds the Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security ministry in the UP cabinet. <p></p> <p></p>"Chetan Chauhan ji has also tested positive for #COVID?19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji," said Aakash. <p></p> <p></p>"Just heard about @ChetanChauhanCr ji Chetan has tested positive for #coronavirus. Preying for his speedy recovery. #prey (sic.)," said R.P. Singh. <p></p> <p></p>In a career spanning 16 years, Chauhan played 179 first-class matches and scored 11,143 runs. In the domestic circuit, he played for Delhi and Maharashtra. <p></p> <p></p>Chauhan played 40 Test matches in his career and scored 2084 runs. He also played seven ODI matches and scored 153 runs. Chauhan formed a successful opening partnership with former captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar scoring over 3000 runs together with 10 century stands in numerous Tests in the 1970s. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)