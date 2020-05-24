An important member of the side during the early 2000s in Tests and ODI, left-handed Taufeeq Umar tested positive for coronavirus and is under self-isolation at his home, as per a report in Cricket Pakistan. The stylish left-hander last played an international match for his country in 2014.

So far, a number of footballers have tested positive, but this happens to be the first recognisable name in cricket to have tested positive for the virus.

Umar has played more Tests than ODIs, as he was not given a prolonged run in the ODI side until 2003, when he played eight ODIs in a row. However, he only missed two of 24 Tests played between August 2001 and April 2004, and after 17 Tests his batting average had reached 48.03 after he made four scores above 50 in the two-Test series with South Africa.

He was recalled into the Pakistani side for the South Africa Series in 2010. He made his comeback against South Africa with some good scores. Against West Indies, he scored a century and then a brilliant double hundred against Sri Lanka at UAE. He has again become a regular part of the Test squad as an opener. he continued to play for Pakistan until Sri Lanka in 2012. After the series, he was dropped from the squad, until his later come back for a single test match in 2014 against New Zealand. He scored only 16 and 4 in the two innings and dropped from the squad.