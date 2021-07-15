London: In what would come as a major setback for the Virat Kohli-led Indian side in England, a report in Cricbuzz suggests that at least one player of the visiting side has contracted the deadly Coronavirus. The name of the player is expected to be announced soon. As per the same report, the player who has tested positive for Covid-19 has been isolated and will not be travelling with the team to Durham for the upcoming three-day warm-up game.

As of now, the figure is one, but more players could have been infected and that would be found out when the team assembles in the camp on Thursday afternoon. The Kohli-led side is expected to reach Durham by 3 pm on Thursday afternoon (late evening IST).

The National Health Service in England, the organisation that is conducting the tests – is expected to reveal the name of the player soon. According to the same report, it hints that the player was seen at public gatherings recently during the three-week break after the World Test Championship final.

It is reported that the players would again be tested on reaching Durham. The first round of testing happened last Saturday (July 10) and again on Wednesday (July 14), there was another round of testing. The infected player tested positive after the first round of tests itself.

Recently, the number of Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom has risen and there are reports of the Delta variant being detected. Huge crowds at the Wimbledon and EURO recently have only made matters worse.

The English side also had several players from their side testing positive for the virus ahead of the Pakistan series.