In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who was recently removed from the Board of Control of Cricket in India's broadcast panel, took to Twitter during 21-day lockdown period on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>His post read, "Today is Sunday, Just Saying". <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Today is Sunday guys. Just saying.?</p> <p></p>Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) <a href="https://twitter.com/sanjaymanjrekar/status/1244145302501638144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p>Manjrekar's attempt to cheer up fans during the lockdown boomeranged as that is all it took to excite fans, who came up with hilarious responses. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Since the forced retirement from doing commentary, everyday is a Sunday!</p> <p></p>Enjoy! <p></p> <p></p>Ali Bakrolwala (@Bakrolwala) <a href="https://twitter.com/Bakrolwala/status/1244146535341780992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Anyways your Sunday started when BCCI cancelled your contract chacha. </p> <p></p>Betaaz Badshah (@bhaveshkjha) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhaveshkjha/status/1244145680647483392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Tomorrow is Monday guys.. just saying</p> <p></p>Gowthami (@urs_Gowthami) <a href="https://twitter.com/urs_Gowthami/status/1244145447649677312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You've been blocked by bcci commentatory panel... Just saying ??</p> <p></p>M.A.MOHSIN (@MAMOHSIN16) <a href="https://twitter.com/MAMOHSIN16/status/1244149308976279553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">And I'm just unfollowing you today...Just saying</p> <p></p>Shubham (@bhandari200196) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhandari200196/status/1244150195094343680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yes, you have to remind yourself again and again. Kya Sunday Kya Monday Kya March Kya April......</p> <p></p>satish kumar (@satishjsr27) <a href="https://twitter.com/satishjsr27/status/1244248045769781248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p>Manjrekar reacted on being dropped from the commentary panel, "I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not &amp; I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional." <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, most of the sporting events have been cancelled or postponed. There are question marks over the cash-rich Indian Premier League as well.