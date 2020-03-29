In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who was recently removed from the Board of Control of Cricket in India’s broadcast panel, took to Twitter during 21-day lockdown period on Sunday.

His post read, “Today is Sunday, Just Saying”.

Today is Sunday guys. Just saying.? Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 29, 2020

Manjrekar’s attempt to cheer up fans during the lockdown boomeranged as that is all it took to excite fans, who came up with hilarious responses.

Since the forced retirement from doing commentary, everyday is a Sunday! Enjoy! Ali Bakrolwala (@Bakrolwala) March 29, 2020

Anyways your Sunday started when BCCI cancelled your contract chacha. Betaaz Badshah (@bhaveshkjha) March 29, 2020

Tomorrow is Monday guys.. just saying Gowthami (@urs_Gowthami) March 29, 2020

You’ve been blocked by bcci commentatory panel… Just saying ?? M.A.MOHSIN (@MAMOHSIN16) March 29, 2020

And I’m just unfollowing you today…Just saying Shubham (@bhandari200196) March 29, 2020

Yes, you have to remind yourself again and again. Kya Sunday Kya Monday Kya March Kya April…… satish kumar (@satishjsr27) March 29, 2020

Manjrekar reacted on being dropped from the commentary panel, “I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional.”

Meanwhile, most of the sporting events have been cancelled or postponed. There are question marks over the cash-rich Indian Premier League as well.