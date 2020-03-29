In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who was recently removed from the Board of Control of Cricket in India’s broadcast panel, took to Twitter during 21-day lockdown period on Sunday.

His post read, “Today is Sunday, Just Saying”.

Manjrekar’s attempt to cheer up fans during the lockdown boomeranged as that is all it took to excite fans, who came up with hilarious responses.

Manjrekar reacted on being dropped from the commentary panel, “I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional.”

Meanwhile, most of the sporting events have been cancelled or postponed. There are question marks over the cash-rich Indian Premier League as well.