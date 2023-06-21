COVID-19 Vaccine Caused Shane Warne's Death? Australian Cardiologist Makes Starling Claim

A prominent consultant cardiologist of Indian origin based in the UK and an Australian physician expressed concern that the COVID mRNA vaccine that Australian cricket legend Shane Warne had taken approximately nine months prior may have been the cause of his sudden death last year.

The postmortem results for Warne, 52, showed coronary atherosclerosis, or heart disease, according to cardiologists Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Dr. Chris Neil, who is also President of the Australian Medical Professionals' Society (AMPS). They stated that their research demonstrates that a COVID mRNA vaccine can accelerate coronary disease, particularly in individuals who may already have mild heart disease that has not been detected.

"It's quite unusual for former international sportsmen to suffer a sudden cardiac death at such a young age, 52," said Dr Malhotra.

"At the same time, we also know Shane didn't have the healthiest lifestyle in recent years, being both overweight and a smoker. It's likely that some mild underlying furring of his arteries as I've seen with my own patients and how my own father died rapidly progressed in the months after he received two doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine," he said.

"The evidence for common and serious adverse cardiac effects from these jabs is overwhelming, and I have no doubt that a major contributor to the excess deaths we are seeing around the world, including Australia, is because of the COVID mRNA vaccines. There needs to be an immediate suspension of their use worldwide pending an investigation to stop further people being harmed and dying unnecessarily," added Malhotra.

Dr. Neil also stated that after critically evaluating all of the evidence, it became clear to him that the COVID vaccines can have a negative impact on the cardiovascular system in more ways than just myocarditis and pericarditis, which are forms of heart inflammation.

"Looking at the data, 20 per cent of all notifications of heart attacks as suspected drug reactions ever reported to the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration] over 52 years have nominated a COVID vaccine as the suspected medicine. Most of these reports were made by doctors, so we know that many including cardiologists are concerned," said Neil.

"These signals are a call for critical attention, and we will be releasing a series of pharmacovigilance reports, starting with one on cardiovascular adverse events," he added.