Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of bad news for fans, Delhi Capitals team has been quarantined after a player tested positive for Covid-19. The team was scheduled to ravel to Pune for their upcoming game against Punjab Kings. The latest development has forced the team management to take the decision of quarantining the entire team till the RT-PCR tests are conducted.

The tests are expected to be conducted soon as per a report on Cricbuzz. The player who has tested positive is yet to be confirmed. Earlier, team physio Patrick Farhat was isolated after testing positive. Does not look like things are going in favour of DC away from the field.