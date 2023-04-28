CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Dream11 Spice Isle T10, At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, 9:00 PM IST

Best players list of CP vs BLB, Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Player List, Bay Leaf Blasters United United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of CP vs BLB, Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Player List, Bay Leaf Blasters United United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 9:00 PM IST.

Start Time: April 28, Friday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

CP vs BLB My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Denis Smith

Batters: Desron Maloney(c), Devon Smith, Heron Campbell and Seandell Regis

All-Rounders: John Olive and Micah Narine

Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Larry Edwards, Nelon Pascal(vc) and Richard Rogers

CP vs BLB Probable XI

Cinnamon Pacers: Desron Maloney, Seandell Regis, Nickozi St. Hillaire (wk), John Olive, Che Duncan, Kelton Cadoo, Micah Narine (c), Larry Edward, Jade Matthews, Jonathan Taylor, Devin Tyson

Bay Leaf Blasters: Benjamin Wavel, Heron Campbell, Denis Smith (wk), Devon Smith (c), Clint Croney, Noel Shaba, Kharmal Hamilton, Andrew Kelshon, Belfon Nyron, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers