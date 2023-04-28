CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Dream11 Spice Isle T10, At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, 9:00 PM IST
Best players list of CP vs BLB, Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Player List, Bay Leaf Blasters United United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 9:00 PM IST.
Start Time: April 28, Friday, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's
CP vs BLB My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Denis Smith
Batters: Desron Maloney(c), Devon Smith, Heron Campbell and Seandell Regis
All-Rounders: John Olive and Micah Narine
Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Larry Edwards, Nelon Pascal(vc) and Richard Rogers
CP vs BLB Probable XI
Cinnamon Pacers: Desron Maloney, Seandell Regis, Nickozi St. Hillaire (wk), John Olive, Che Duncan, Kelton Cadoo, Micah Narine (c), Larry Edward, Jade Matthews, Jonathan Taylor, Devin Tyson
Bay Leaf Blasters: Benjamin Wavel, Heron Campbell, Denis Smith (wk), Devon Smith (c), Clint Croney, Noel Shaba, Kharmal Hamilton, Andrew Kelshon, Belfon Nyron, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
