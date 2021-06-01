CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Spice Isle T10 – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 11:30 PM IST, 1st June.

Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, CP vs BLB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 11:00 PM IST – June 1.

Time: : 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

CP vs BLB My Dream11 Team

D Smith, J Hazzard, A Athanaze, L Chichester, D Smith, H Campbell, M Baptiste, M Narine, A Ramnauth, K Charles, R Rogers

Captain: D Smith. Vice-captain: A Ramnauth

CP vs BLB Probable Playing 11s

Cinnamon Pacers Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Bay Leaf Blasters Craig Williams, Denis Smith (spice player), Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

CP vs BLB Squads

Cinnamon Pacers Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Bay Leaf Blasters Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

