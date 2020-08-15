Considering the Indian Premier League is the biggest T20 league in the world – in terms of viewership – and India has the biggest cricketing fanbase in the world, the Caribbean Premier League wants to cash in on that and hence have changed the timings of the matches this season. The CPL 2020 matches will start at the same time as IPL – that is 7:30 PM IST.

“This is done primarily to cater to the biggest cricket market of the world i.e India. Also as this time CPL will be played behind closed doors, we decided to experiment with the timings”, informed one of the key personnel of CPL as per a report in InsideSport.

Around 15 to 30 matches will take place at that time and the timings for the semis and the finals are yet to be decided.

Star Sports will broadcast the CPL 2020 live on 6 channels. The matches as per the information with InsideSport will also be live-streamed on FanCode.

The 33 matches will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country to minimise travelling for players amid the pandemic. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final, whereas the rest of the 10 games will be hosted at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

CPL 2020 is scheduled to start from August 18 and the final will be played on September 10, whereas the IPL starts from September 19 and the final is scheduled for November 10.

Many players like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine among others will travel to UAE after the tournament to feature in the IPL.