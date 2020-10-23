CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Champions XI vs Chargers XI T20 Match 6 at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 1.30 PM IST Saturday October 24

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Champions XI vs Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CPN-XI vs CHA-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Champions XI will take on Chargers XI in the match no. 6 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Saturday – October 24. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Champions XI vs Chargers XI match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Champions XI vs Chargers XI.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Champions XI vs Chargers XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – October 24.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

CPN-XI vs CHA-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vamsi Krishna, P. Saran-Teja

Batsmen: Pranith Manyala (vc), Murumulla Sriram, Ricky Bhui (C)

All-rounders: Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, Ashwin Hebbar

Bowlers: P Manohar, Sneha Kishore, Achikollu Vinay Kumar

CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Prediction

Champions (CPN-XI) Key Players

P. Saran-Teja

P. Kumar

R. Bhui

A. Hebbar

Chargers XI (CHA-XI) Key Players

K Srikar- Bharat

N. Reddy

K. Kumar

G. Jayawardhane

CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Probable Playing XIs

Champions XI: Uppara Girinath, Vamsi Krishna, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Ashwin Hebbar, Munish Verma, P Subramanyam, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore.

Chargers XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa.

CPN-XI vs CHA-XI SQUADS

Champions XI: Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Sneha Kishore.

Chargers XI: K Sai Rahul, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, C Siddharth, Y Pramod, A Brahma Teja, B Vinay, N Madhav, Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, S Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CPN-XI Dream11 Team/ CHA-XI Dream11 Team/ Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.