CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 Match 10: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Champions XI vs Kings XI T20 Match at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 1.30 PM IST October 26 Monday

<h2>Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Champions XI vs Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CPN-XI vs KIN-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Champions XI will take on Chargers XI in the match no. 6 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Saturday - October 24. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Champions XI vs Chargers XI match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Champions XI vs Chargers XI. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Champions XI vs Kings XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) - October 26. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 1.30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. <p></p><h2>CPN-XI vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicketkeeper: Vamsi Krishna, M Lekhaz Reddy <p></p> <p></p>Batsmen: : M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar, Ricky Bhui (VC) <p></p> <p></p>All-rounders: Naren Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi (C), Ashwin Hebber <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers: Sneha Kishore, T Siva Kumar, M A Praneeth <p></p><h2>CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>Champions (CPN-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Vamsi Krishna (WK) <p></p>Uppara Girinath <p></p>Ricky Bhui <p></p>Rakesh Augustine <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kings XI (KIN-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>M Lekhaz Reddy <p></p>M Dheeraj Kumar <p></p>Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar <p></p>M A Praneeth <p></p>Jyothi Sai Krishna <p></p><h2>CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Champions XI:</strong> B Munish Verma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebber, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kings XI:</strong> C Rajan Ganeshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), Ravi Kiran, Kunnala Bhima Rao, S Ashish, MA Praneeth, Pranay Kumar. <p></p><h2>CPN-XI vs KIN-XI SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Champions XI:</strong> Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Sneha Kishore. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kings XI:</strong> C Rajan Ganeshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), Ravi Kiran, Kunnala Bhima Rao, S Ashish, MA Praneeth, Pranay Kumar, J Reddy, S Naidu, K Sudharsan. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ CPN-XI Dream11 Team/ KIN-XI Dream11 Team/ Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>