CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 Match 10: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Champions XI vs Kings XI T20 Match at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 1.30 PM IST October 26 Monday
Champions XI vs Kings XI Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020_CPN-XI vs KIN-XI T20 Match 10

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Champions XI will take on Kings XI in the match no. 10 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Monday – October 26. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Champions XI vs Kings XI match will begin at 1.30 PM IST.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Champions XI vs Kings XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – October 26.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vamsi Krishna, M Lekhaz Reddy

Batsmen: : M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar, Ricky Bhui (VC)

All-rounders: Naren Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi (C), Ashwin Hebber

Bowlers: Sneha Kishore, T Siva Kumar, M A Praneeth

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction

Champions (CPN-XI) Key Players

Vamsi Krishna (WK)

Uppara Girinath

Ricky Bhui

Rakesh Augustine

Kings XI (KIN-XI) Key Players

M Lekhaz Reddy

M Dheeraj Kumar

Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar

M A Praneeth

Jyothi Sai Krishna

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Champions XI: B Munish Verma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebber, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar.

Kings XI: C Rajan Ganeshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), Ravi Kiran, Kunnala Bhima Rao, S Ashish, MA Praneeth, Pranay Kumar.

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI SQUADS

Champions XI: Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Sneha Kishore.

Kings XI: C Rajan Ganeshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), Ravi Kiran, Kunnala Bhima Rao, S Ashish, MA Praneeth, Pranay Kumar, J Reddy, S Naidu, K Sudharsan.

