CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 Match 10: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Champions XI vs Kings XI T20 Match at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 1.30 PM IST October 26 Monday

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Champions XI vs Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CPN-XI vs KIN-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Champions XI will take on Chargers XI in the match no. 6 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Saturday – October 24. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Champions XI vs Chargers XI match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CPN-XI vs CHA-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Champions XI vs Chargers XI.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Champions XI vs Kings XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – October 26.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vamsi Krishna, M Lekhaz Reddy

Batsmen: : M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar, Ricky Bhui (VC)

All-rounders: Naren Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi (C), Ashwin Hebber

Bowlers: Sneha Kishore, T Siva Kumar, M A Praneeth

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction

Champions (CPN-XI) Key Players

Vamsi Krishna (WK)

Uppara Girinath

Ricky Bhui

Rakesh Augustine

Kings XI (KIN-XI) Key Players

M Lekhaz Reddy

M Dheeraj Kumar

Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar

M A Praneeth

Jyothi Sai Krishna

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Champions XI: B Munish Verma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebber, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar.

Kings XI: C Rajan Ganeshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), Ravi Kiran, Kunnala Bhima Rao, S Ashish, MA Praneeth, Pranay Kumar.

CPN-XI vs KIN-XI SQUADS

Champions XI: Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Sneha Kishore.

Kings XI: C Rajan Ganeshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), Ravi Kiran, Kunnala Bhima Rao, S Ashish, MA Praneeth, Pranay Kumar, J Reddy, S Naidu, K Sudharsan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CPN-XI Dream11 Team/ KIN-XI Dream11 Team/ Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.