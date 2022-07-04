Credit Stealer: Ravi Shastri Slammed By Fans After Rishabh Pant Heroics vs England At Edgbaston

Birmingham: Rishabh Pant scored a remarkable century in the first innings of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England. After the sublime innings by the Indian batsman, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who has returned to commentary, stated that he asked Rishabh Pant to be more outrageous in his approach towards batting and that helped him to express himself a bit more than what he was doing earlier.

The wicketkeeper-batsman came under pressure and played one of the most memorable innings on English soil. Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) played brilliantly to take India to a big total in the match.

Ravi Shastri lauded the wicket-keeper batsman for his batting but cricket fans also accused the former Indian player of stealing credit for Rishabh Pant’s success.

“Last year I was talking to Pant and I told him I am getting bored of seeing you throwing it away in the same fashion every time. Aren’t you bored as well? So why don’t you try something different, something more outrageous… like a reverse sweep, maybe? And I saw his eyes light up. It’s very important to back a player’s ability,” Ravi Shastri said during commentary on Sky Sports.

He added, “He reverse swept Jack Leach a couple of times. In the next Test, he did that against Anderson. Took a step ahead by reverse sweeping Jofra Archer, one of their fastest bowlers in the limited-overs series. He wasn’t prepared to take those high-risk shots early on. Even when he came down the track to Anderson, it was measured. He knew exactly what he was doing, and he’s that kind of player. He puts the pressure back on the opposition straight away.”

After Ravi Shastri’s comments fans gave their opinions on Twitter. Check here:

Can’t believe I liked Ravi Shastri ?? biggest credit stealer Raghu (@raghu_pujar21) July 1, 2022

Saala sabka credit apne kaatha mein daal deta hain Need for Speed ? (@Jaags3636) July 1, 2022