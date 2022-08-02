Asia Cup 2022: All You Need To Know About Venue, Schedule, Timing; India vs Pakistan On 28th August

New Delhi: India will open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, 28th August. BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed the schedule of the tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Tuesday with a Tweet. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, 11th September. India will look to win the tournament and gain some valuable confidence ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation ahead for the World Cup. While India will begin their tournament with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai, the first match of the Asia Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai as well on Saturday, 27th August.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted on Tuesday, “The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.”

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 will start at 7:30 pm. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka but the hosts were changed due to the recent political tensions in the country.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Group B match – August 27

2. India vs Pakistan – Group A match – August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Group B match – August 30

4. India vs Qualifier – Group A match – August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Group B match – September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier – Group A match – September 2

7. B1 vs B2 – Super 4 match – September 3

8. A1 vs A2 – Super 4 match – September 4

9. A1 vs B1 – Super 4 match – September 6

10. A2 vs B2 – Super 4 match – September 7

11. A1 vs B2 – Super 4 match – September 8

12. B1 vs A2 – Super 4 match – September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) – September 11