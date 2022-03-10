Karachi: Ramiz’s proposal of floating a tri-nation series involving Australia, Pakistan and which has been rejected by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, got a boost on Wednesday when Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja is determined to float the proposal of an annual four-nation tournament, involving India, Australia and England, even after receiving cold response from the BCCI.

A reliable source in the PCB said Ramiz was still working on his proposal and had also spoken about it with officials of some other leading boards.

Ramiz had earlier said that he would propose to the ICC an annual four-nation T20 event, involving his country, arch-rivals India, Australia and England, the revenue from which will be shared by all members of the world governing body.

Ramiz’s proposal, which has been rejected by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, got a boost on Wednesday when Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley said that Australia is open to hosting a Tri-Series with India and Pakistan.

Hockley, who was in Rawalpindi to witness the first Test between Pakistan and Australia, told reporters that personally he felt it was a good idea which could be explored.

“Personally you ask me, CA would definitely be very open to considering the proposal and hosting a Tri-Series with Pakistan, India and Australia,” he said.

He pointed out that Australia had large communities from South Asia and sub-contingent and a series involving India and Pakistan would be a big draw for the game Down Under.

India and Pakistan have only played each other in ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events since 2013 because of strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had snubbed Ramiz’s proposal last month, insisting the that Indian board was more interested in expanding the sport globally and having it included in the Olympics and the proposal was a short-term commercial initiative.

Hockely conceded that everyone wanted to see India and Pakistan play against each other anywhere in the world and they would also be playing in the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

“It’s a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket and if we can help support further opportunities we would love to do that.”

Inputs from PTI