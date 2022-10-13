New Delhi: In a major relief for David Warner, Cricket Australia (CA) is all set to revoke his lifetime leadership ban. Warner along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft faced the wrath of Cricket Australia after Smith accepted that the leadership group pre-planned the ball tampering during a Test against South Africa in 2018.

The then-skipper Steve Smith was banned for two years while Warner was slapped with a lifetime ban from leadership. However, given Warner’s performance, CA is now keen to revoke the ban, especially with Aaron Finch announcing his retirement from ODIs. CA’s integrity code would be reviewed at Friday’s board meeting as a “first step” to Warner’s rehabilitation.

“The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution,” CA chair Lachlan Henderson told a news conference after Thursday’s annual general meeting. “The first step in terms of David’s leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed. And the appropriate revisions to that code that would need to be made.”

Along with the leadership ban, Warner and Smith were banned from cricket for a year while Cameron Bancroft was slapped with a nine months ban. While Australia have Pat Cummins as their Test skipper, they are in search for a candidate in ODIs given that Aaron Finch is no more a part of the ODI side. Steve Smith’s position is the limited overs set up is not certain thus Cricket Australia want a credible candidate who can lead the team in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.