Cricket Club In Surrey Creates Tinder Profile To Attract Players In a Bizarre Incident

In a bizarre yet hilarious incident, a cricket club in Surrey (UK) created a women’s Tinder profile to invite new players to join their club. The Englefield Green Cricket Club posted the advertisement as a 36-year-old female. The post had a profile picture and a bio. The image showed a beer glass near the boundary fence with a cricket match in the background. The club gave the details of recruitment in the bio.

“George, 36, looking for new players for Englefield cricket club.” They opted to leave their contact details, under “Email: egcchub@gmail.com. Twitter: @Egcc1. Insta: englefieldgreencc,” the bio read. The photos of the Tinder profile went viral over social media platforms, with netizens giving some hilarious reactions.

At 36, your team is going to be full of truly single 30+ men. I would love to see that slip cordon!,” a fan wrote.

“You have to be creative these days,” @RussKinks added while @SteRummerz commented: “Not a bad idea that fellas, probably would get more likes than a 36-year-old account and we need a women’s team for funding so leave it to me,” read a Tweet from another fan.

Brilliant to see, I wonder if the club president was behind the idea? Toby Bromige (@BromigeToby) May 30, 2022

As a married man, I won’t be visiting Tinder for any reason however if it gets the uni students in, maybe we should get one of the young guys to do it lol Chris Rose (@paperless_books) May 30, 2022

As a married man, I won’t be visiting Tinder for any reason however if it gets the uni students in, maybe we should get one of the young guys to do it lol Chris Rose (@paperless_books) May 30, 2022

Excellent. But they may need to work on other parts of their media offering.. pic.twitter.com/AZdA4cbqmh Sir Alan B’Stard MP QC PhD KPMG (@BStardAlan) June 1, 2022

At 36, your team is going to be full of truly single 30+ men, those seeking affairs and student Milf hunters. I would love to see that slip cordon! Samit Ghosh (@GhoshENTsurgeon) May 30, 2022

Speaking about cricket, England and New Zealand are battling it out in the first of the two-match Test series at Lord’s. England had a great start to the match and bowled out New Zealand for 132, with James Anderson and Matty Potts taking four wickets each. In reply, Kiwi bowlers exploited England batter’s vulnerable technique to leave them reeling at 116-7, trailing New Zealand’s score by 16 runs.