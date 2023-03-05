Cricket Country Viral: Fans In Splits As Hiarious Cricket Video Goes Viral: CHECK TWEETS

Updated: March 5, 2023 11:49 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Cricket is such a fascinating sport. Along with the thrills of an exciting cricket match, fans get to witness some of the most hilarious incidents on the field. A rib-tickling video is going viral on social media where an umpire gave the batter out after waiting for ages.

The batter tried to play the pull shot but failed to execute properly as the ball was caught by the keeper. The bowler appealed for caught behind but the umpire didn't move an inch. All felt that the umpire has ruled the decision in favour of the batter and the bowler started going back to the run-up. However, as soon as he was about to bowl his next delivery, the umpire raised the finger to give the batter out, leaving him stunned. Fans on social media are giving hilarious reactions to the video.

Real Life Lag ?

Humse Kya ? (@HumseKya) March 5, 2023

Nithin menon ka judwa

veer (@benup_phulara) March 5, 2023

Kuldip Singh ?? (@imkuldip2) March 5, 2023

Umpire had poor wifi

Sankalp S M (@SankalpSM1) March 5, 2023

The Phantom (@BhootWhoWalks) March 5, 2023

Great grandfather of Steve bucknor

SP (@speakingcharts) March 5, 2023

Khalid Sultani (@Sultani87K) March 5, 2023

Dude was playing slow mo reply in his head?

Dark Passenger (@d_arkpassenger) March 5, 2023

Umpire is a test match umpire I guess ?

Uncle Chimpanzee (@KrishBhattach14) March 5, 2023

