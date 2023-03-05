Cricket Country Viral: Fans In Splits As Hiarious Cricket Video Goes Viral: CHECK TWEETS
New Delhi: Cricket is such a fascinating sport. Along with the thrills of an exciting cricket match, fans get to witness some of the most hilarious incidents on the field. A rib-tickling video is going viral on social media where an umpire gave the batter out after waiting for ages.
The batter tried to play the pull shot but failed to execute properly as the ball was caught by the keeper. The bowler appealed for caught behind but the umpire didn't move an inch. All felt that the umpire has ruled the decision in favour of the batter and the bowler started going back to the run-up. However, as soon as he was about to bowl his next delivery, the umpire raised the finger to give the batter out, leaving him stunned. Fans on social media are giving hilarious reactions to the video.
Real Life Lag ?
Humse Kya ? (@HumseKya) March 5, 2023
Nithin menon ka judwa
veer (@benup_phulara) March 5, 2023
Kuldip Singh ?? (@imkuldip2) March 5, 2023
Umpire had poor wifi
Sankalp S M (@SankalpSM1) March 5, 2023
The Phantom (@BhootWhoWalks) March 5, 2023
Great grandfather of Steve bucknor
SP (@speakingcharts) March 5, 2023
Khalid Sultani (@Sultani87K) March 5, 2023
Dude was playing slow mo reply in his head?
Dark Passenger (@d_arkpassenger) March 5, 2023
Umpire is a test match umpire I guess ?
Uncle Chimpanzee (@KrishBhattach14) March 5, 2023
Umpire is a test match umpire I guess ?
Uncle Chimpanzee (@KrishBhattach14) March 5, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Live score United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs PNG Live Cricket Score, 5 match Live cricket score at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Live score Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ARG vs CAY Live Cricket Score, 15 match Live cricket score at Belgrano Athletic Club Ground, Buenos Aires
Live score Bahamas vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAH vs BRM 13 match Live cricket score at Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bahamas Vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score - Match 9 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Bermuda beat Bahamas by 9 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd Test - TEST
01 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 03 Mar 2023
Australia beat India by 9 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
03 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
England beat Bangladesh by 132 runs
Argentina Vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score - Match 8 - ODI
02 Mar 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Argentina beat Bahamas by 42 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS