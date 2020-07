105.2 Alzarri Joseph to Dom Sibley, 3 runs, HUNDRED FOR SIBLEY! His second in Tests and first in England. He is ecstatic as he pumps the air and removes his helmet as his teammates applaud him. It has been a calm, patient and an old school Test match innings from him but one which has been very valuable. Excellent composure shown by him and it has taken him 312 deliveries to reach his milestone. Full ball on off, Sibley drives it through mid off and gets three to reach to his second Test ton. 5th slowest century for England in Tests since 1990. Sibley hugs Stokes and it has been a fine knock. Unfortunately it is in a closed stadium but all the English fans would have enjoyed every part of it sitting at home.