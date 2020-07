Another session that belonged to England. The hosts are completely in command of this game and are cruising at this stage. The hosts have piled on runs and unlike the previous sessions Ben Stokes has changed gears as the hosts have scored 114 runs in this session. West Indies did manage to get 2 wickets, that of Sibley and Pope but the English all-rounder is looking comfortable and going about his business like his usual aggressive self. He is unbeaten on 172 and partnered by Jos Buttler. It will be interesting to see what Root and co decide to do in the final session as rain is expected to spoil Day 3. The tourists, on the other hand, would look to strike early in the final session and if asked to bat today would like to start with some momentum. What do we have in store in the final session? Join us at 1615 local (1515 GMT) to find out.