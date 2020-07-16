England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Archer Excluded as Root’s Men Seek to Draw Parity in Manchester

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Score

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Day 1 of the second Test between England and West Indies to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

A not so auspicious start for England as they will have to make do without the services of pacer Jofra Archer for the second Test as he has been excluded for breaching biosecurity protocols. Archer has been asked to self-isolate for five days during which he will twice be tested for coronavirus. Both his tests should yield negative results only then will he be allowed to rejoin his England teammates.

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root is back after attending the birth of his child. He skipped the series opener in Southampton which England lost by four wickets to concede 0-1 lead to West Indies in the three-match series.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson