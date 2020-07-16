England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Chase Double Puts WI on Top vs ENG

<div><span>Thu, 16 Jul 2020 07:01:59 pm</span><div><p></p></div></div><div><span>Thu, 16 Jul 2020 07:00:44 pm</span><div><p></p></div></div><div><span>Thu, 16 Jul 2020 07:00:24 pm</span><div><p></p></div></div><div><span>Thu, 16 Jul 2020 07:00:16 pm</span><div><p></p></div></div><div><span>Thu, 16 Jul 2020 06:58:59 pm</span><div><p><div><font color="#333333"><b>ENG vs WI 2nd Test Live Updates: A huge appeal and up goes the finger. Burns reviews. Looks out though.</b></font></div> <div><font color="#333333"> </font></div> <div><font color="#333333">OUT! Three reds and Burns has to go! Chase has done exactly what he was brought on to do. Right on the stroke of Lunch. England lose Burns and a review as well. Flighted delivery pitching on middle, Burns looks to defend but the ball does not spin and straightens on after pitching. Burns misses it and gets hit on the front pad. The West Indies players put in a huge appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Burns has a brief chat with Sibley and then decides to take it upstairs. Replay rolls in and first it is confirmed no bat is involved. Time for Ball Tracker and it shows all reds. Burns has to walk back and he takes away a review as well.<b> The players all follow him as it is Lunch on Day 1! England 29/1 in 13.3 overs vs West Indies at Old Trafford </b></font></div></p></div></div><div><span>Thu, 16 Jul 2020 06:48:13 pm</span><div><p><span style="font-weight: 700">Live Cricket Score and Updates: First boundary off the bat for England!</span><span> Holder misses his line and sprays one down the leg side, Burns flicks it fine down the leg side. Away from the man at fine leg and gets a boundary. </span><span style="font-weight: 700">England 24/0 in 12 overs vs West Indies</span></p></div></div><div><span>Thu, 16 Jul 2020 06:36:04 pm</span><div><p><div><font color="#333333"><b>ENG vs WI 2nd Live Cricket Updates: Joe Root, the England skipper, says that they did not want what happened with Jofra Archer in the morning.</b> Adds that they did not think about taking Anderson and Wood after the Jofra incident because they are coming back after injuries and they want to keep a check on them. Further says that they are playing Broad, Curran, Woakes and Bess. Goes on to say that they need to improve on the first innings and he is happy that the players showed character. States that they are positive for this game and they are looking forward to it. Adds that it is a good wicket to bat on and they will look to give in good performances.</font></div> <div><font color="#333333"> </font></div> <div><font color="#333333"><b>West Indies skipper, Jason Holder, says they want to make use of the overhead conditions hence the decision. Informs they are unchanged from their last game.</b> On the bowlers, he says they have held up quite well and he expects them to continue to do it. Tells the most important thing is to learn and keep growing. Says the victory has made a lot of people back home smile and they want that to continue.</font></div></p></div></div><div><span>Thu, 16 Jul 2020 06:08:39 pm</span><div><p><div><font color="#333333"><b>West Indies Playing XI) - </b>Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.</font></div> <div><font color="#333333"> </font></div> <div><font color="#333333"><b>England (Playing XI) -</b> Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C) (In place of Joe Denly), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes (In place of Jofra Archer), Sam Curran (In place of Mark Wood), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad (In place of James Anderson).</font></div></p></div></div><div><span>Thu, 16 Jul 2020 06:06:40 pm</span><div><p><b>ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: </b>Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Jason Holder. <b>West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.</b></p></div></div><h1>ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Score</h1> <p></p>Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Day 1 of the second Test between England and West Indies to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. <p></p> <p></p>A not so auspicious start for England as they will have to make do without the services of pacer Jofra Archer for the second Test as he has been excluded for breaching biosecurity protocols. Archer has been asked to self-isolate for five days during which he will twice be tested for coronavirus. Both his tests should yield negative results only then will he be allowed to rejoin his England teammates. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root is back after attending the birth of his child. He skipped the series opener in Southampton which England lost by four wickets to concede 0-1 lead to West Indies in the three-match series. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Teams</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>West Indies:</strong> Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner <p></p> <p></p><strong>England:</strong> Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson