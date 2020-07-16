England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Chase Double Puts WI on Top vs ENG

ENG vs WI 2nd Live Cricket Updates: Joe Root, the England skipper, says that they did not want what happened with Jofra Archer in the morning. Adds that they did not think about taking Anderson and Wood after the Jofra incident because they are coming back after injuries and they want to keep a check on them. Further says that they are playing Broad, Curran, Woakes and Bess. Goes on to say that they need to improve on the first innings and he is happy that the players showed character. States that they are positive for this game and they are looking forward to it. Adds that it is a good wicket to bat on and they will look to give in good performances.



