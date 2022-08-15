Cricket Fans Furious Over Price Of Limited Edition Jersey By BCCI On Independence Day

New Delhi: While India was lost in the glory of Independence Day celebration, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took a step forward to show their contribution for this day by launching a limited-edition cricket jersey on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

“Let’s celebrate the 75th year of Indian Independence by donning this Flag of the Nation, Limited Edition Jersey,” BCCI tweeted from its official handle.

But the story took a different turn when cricket fans reacted to the price of the jersey, which was four thousand rupees. The fans claimed that the launching of this jersey is just another way of BCCI to earn money. A fan tweeted, “4000 rs ki jersey.. bs business kaise kre yhi rhta h dimag mai. Km s km aaj k din to bda dil dikhate aur km s km charge rkhte lkn nhi paise kmane s mtlb hai bs.”

Other cricket fans also raised their concern over the price of the jersey and commented on BCCI tweet.

Seriously BCCI 4000 ka ? pic.twitter.com/SwwuCTtpdb Tanay Vasu (@tanayvasu) August 15, 2022

Lutt machaa rakhi haj MR RAM PATEL?? (@MrRamTweets) August 15, 2022

I am poor I can’t buy 4000 jersey.. Please stop playing with feelings..? Vishal Singh (@kingdomVsal) August 15, 2022

4000?, @BCCI This is India not UK/US, not everyone wears brand like @santosh_bati, we poor people also exist… Santosh Pujari (@Santosh26781175) August 15, 2022

4000rs?? Bc aur kitna paisa chiye??? Should have been Max 1000rs SarangP (@SPM_its_Awesome) August 15, 2022

India has entered 76th year of freedom and the completion of 75 years has created a joyful moment for every Indian. Many cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and others wished the nation for this day and indulged themselves in the campaign of “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiated by the India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The worlds’s richest cricket board also showed its participation in the campaign.