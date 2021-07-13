New Delhi: Cricket fraternity has poured tribute messages for former Indian cricketer, Yashpal Sharma, who died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The news came as a shock for the cricketing world as Sharma had recently given tribute to the actor, Dilip Kumar, who also died last week.

Meanwhile, Yashpal Sharma was a team member of the 1983 World Cup team and also played a key role in India’s World Cup triumph. The right-hander scored a fine knock of 89 runs in the opening match of India’s campaign against the West Indies juggernauts, who had won the opening two World Cups.

Furthermore, Sharma scored a crucial knock of 61 runs in the all-important semi-final against England and played an instrumental role in India’s win. However, he could only score 11 runs in the final against the potent West Indies team.

Yashpal, who was born in Ludhiana, featured in 37 Test matches for India and scored 1606 runs at an average of 33.45. Furthermore, the right-hander played 42 ODI matches for the national team and scored 883 runs in the ODI format.

Yashpal made his Test debut against England at Lord’s in 1979 whereas he played his maiden ODI match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Sialkot in 1978.

Here is how the Cricket fraternity paid their tribute to the former player.

Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 13, 2021

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma . My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Cz0URjCTjY Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 13, 2021

Devastating news of the passing of Yash Paaji. He was one of the hero’s of 1983 World Cup winning team and was a very affable person. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Thoughts and Prayers. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/k4EB3fz0fU VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 13, 2021

Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2021

Shocked to hear of the passing of #YashpalSharma ji. An Indian cricket hero and a part of the legendary 1983 World Cup winning squad. My condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ry7z9miPsB Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 13, 2021