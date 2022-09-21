Cricket Fraternity Reacts As Raju Srivastava Passes Away At 58

New Delhi: Star comedian Raju Shrivastav passed away on early on Wednesday at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Raju suffered a heart attack while running of treadmill on August 10 and since was put on life support in AIIMS. His condition stayed critical throughout his illness. He regained consciousness after 15 days of being put on a ventilator but he got a high fever on September 1 and was again put on life support.

“I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days,” said Dipoo Srivastava, Raju’s brother. Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, as per the hospital sources.

Raju Srivastava was a renowned name in Indian entertainment industry and worked in many Bollywood movies, tv series and reality shows. However, he got most recognition with ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2005. Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity mourned the demise of Raju Srivastava as several cricketers extended their condolences to the family of veteran comedian.

Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav’s demise. May God bless his soul. You will be in our hearts forever. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/bbeBQaCug2 Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 21, 2022

He was loved by everyone. I Will miss him #rajushrivastav Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 21, 2022