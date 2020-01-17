The decision to hand South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the fourth and final Test against England for excessive celebration hasn’t gone down well with Nasser Hussain.

Rabada gave quite a send off to England captain Joe Root after he bowled him in the 65th over. He ran up to Root, screamed at him for which he has handed one demerit point.

He was already carrying three points from his previous punishments which added up resulting in the ban.

Nasser heavily criticised the move saying there was no physical contact or sledging and it was just a bowler showing some emotion. “Cricket has shot itself in the foot,” he said on Sky Sports. “I don’t agree with the decision. I want Kagiso Rabada playing at the Wanderers. From what I saw yesterday I don’t think that is a demerit point.”

He continued, “Was there any physical contact? Was there any sledging? A bowler showed some emotion. We sit in air-conditioned rooms and have this righteous, holier-than-thou attitude and I think we forget what it is like out there in the heat of battle.”

Pointing out to an earlier incident when Jos Buttler was caught on camera abusing South Africa’s Vernon Philander during the second Test, Nasser said, “If Jos Buttler can stand behind the stumps and swear four times at Vernon Philander you know the emotions of the game of cricket. Let’s have 11 robots out there. Let’s take emotion out of the game. When you saw it yesterday did you think he must be fined and banned for that?”

He said not having Rabada for the series finale will be detrimental to the format which is fighting for relevance.

“The ICC should be in charge of how players carry on. There are kids watching, we can’t have swearing. The ICC are also in charge of a game, Test cricket, that might be dying. If I’ve got tickets for the Wanderers and I’ve spent my hard-earned cash and some of those people are going to watch Kagiso Rabada bowl, I’d feel short-changed that he is not there. I don’t think he made a mistake yesterday. He was foolish for someone on three demerit points to do that. I think we’re sanitising the game if we can’t have anything like that,” he said.