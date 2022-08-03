New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Paytm Australia and South Africa’s tour of India. India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively. The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively.

Australia tour of India, 2022 T20I series Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Tuesday 20th September 1st T20I Mohali 2 Friday 23rd September 2nd T20I Nagpur 3 Sunday 25th September 3rd T20I Hyderabad

South Africa tour of India, 2022 T20I series Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Wednesday 28th September 1st T20I Thiruvananthapuram 2 Sunday 2nd October 2nd T20I Guwahati 3 Tuesday 4th October 3rd T20I Indore