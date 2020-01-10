Australia captain Aaron Finch said cricket is insignificant to what’s happening Down Under with bushfires raging in his country at the moment. Finch, who arrived with the team in Mumbai ahead of the three-match one-day international series against India, hopes that the matches bring smiles on the faces of those affected by the tragedy, with good performances against India.

Australia will be playing a short three-match ODI series, starting on January 14.

“Obviously, it’s very unfortunate what’s happening in Australia. With everyone affected by bushfires around Australia, at the end of the day, cricket is insignificant to what’s happening there in terms of (like I said), the loss of lives,” Finch said.

“Lot of wildlife has unfortunately perished. All we can do is, as players, try and bring some good performances and bring some excitement and smiles on the faces of the people, who are doing it very tough at the moment,” he added during a media interaction.

The bushfires have shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders around the world.

Spin legend Shane Warne’s baggy green cap sold at auction for nearly USD 700,000 on Friday, with all funds going to help victims of bushfires raging in Australia.

Cricket Australia last week also announced a fundraising drive for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund during one-day matches between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney in March.