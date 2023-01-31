Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar To Felicitate U19 Women's T20 World Cup Winning Team

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the BCCI office bearers and the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar himself will honor India's U19 women's T20 World Cup winning team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday when India takes on New Zealand in the series decider 3rd T20I.

In the inaugural ICC Women's U19 World Cup final, the Indian team led by Shafali Varma defeated England by 7 wickets to win the cup. This was India's first-ever ICC women's cricket world title in any format.

It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements. Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 30, 2023

Jay Shah and BCCI also announced a cash reward of INR 5 crores for India's U19 squad and the supporting staff. Roger Binny, the current president of the BCCI, praised the U19 girls' "fearless cricket" during the tournament in South Africa.

He said "I take this opportunity to congratulate the India U-19 Women's team for their title glory at the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup. The team played with a fearless approach and created history by winning the coveted trophy. This was the inaugural edition of the tournament and our team's achievement has set a benchmark to inspire the upcoming cricketers in the country."