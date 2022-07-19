New Delhi: Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has a special message for Virat Kohli, who has been going through a rough patch in his cricketing career for a while now. The former Indian captain has been waiting for the 71st century of his international career for a while now and it looks like a far cry at the moment as he has not been able to score even a half-century in the last few innings. He failed to score big runs in the recently concluded series against England as he hit 16 runs off 25 balls in the 2nd ODI before scoring 17 runs off 22 balls in the third and final game of the three-match series against the home side. Sunil Gavaskar feels that his input might help the Indian batsman.

“If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

“Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do. If I get 20 minutes with him, I might be able to tell him.”

“It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last. Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won’t. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s poor performance has raised many eyebrows in Indian cricket over his place in the team. Sunil Gavaskar said, “I think we just have to wait and see when he comes back, whether it helps or not helps. As I said, he is allowed a few failures, look at his record for India, 70 international hundreds. I mean, he has got runs in all formats of the game, in all conditions.”