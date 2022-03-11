New Delhi: Founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, who is currently at the helm of the Save Soil Movement, addressed the gathering on the critical issue of rapid soil extinction at day 2 of the first test match of the England vs West Indies series on Thursday at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds in Antigua and Barbuda.

Meeting his all-time favourite cricketer, West Indies cricket star Vivian Richards, Sadhguru said, “You should know, the only thing we hated about you was you were on the opposite side always. But otherwise, we couldn’t help loving you. People don’t see you as a West Indian player, but just as a Cricketer. That’s a great thing.”

Sir Vivian Richards & Lord Ian Botham – a joy to meet you during my Antigua visit for the #SaveSoil movement. Your achievements in cricket & beyond are commendable. Please join me in restoring our world’s Soil, the basis of all Life on Earth. -Sg @ivivianrichards @BeefyBotham pic.twitter.com/M53Ckhu0Lg Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 11, 2022

Sir Vivian Richards backed the Save Soil Movement and told Sadhguru, “Let’s save our soil, that is such an important message and for you to be involved with that right now. I am 100 per cent behind you. You couldn’t have a better message in my opinion. I am all for it.”

Sadhguru said the Movement is “an effort to bring a policy in 192 countries that if you own agricultural land, a minimum of 3-6% organic content should be there (in the soil). This is our responsibility for the future generation.”

Inputs from the press release by ISHA Foundation