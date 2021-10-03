<strong>Lahore:</strong> Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that cricket nurseries in the country will have permanent importance under him. On Friday, Raja had a meeting with Chairpersons and Chief Executives of the First Boards at the National High-Performance Centre, where he shared his vision revolving around grassroots cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"The grassroots level deserves attention as it has been a neglected field for years, resulting in marginalising our growth canvas. Under my watch, cricket nurseries will have permanent importance," said Raja in a statement by PCB on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>In the meeting, Raja emphasised on the quick resumption of schools and club activities as well as infrastructure up-gradation so that the youngsters receive the best playing facilities and environment to display and demonstrate their talent. <p></p> <p></p>"I acknowledge and appreciate the good work done at the provincial level by the First Boards and look forward to continuing to work collectively to bring a change to the Pakistan cricket landscape," concluded Raja. <p></p> <p></p>Raja was elected as 36th chairman of PCB on September 14 for a three-year term, succeeding Ehsan Mani.