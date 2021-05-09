Batting legend and one of the most respected gentlemen in world cricket - Rahul Dravid reckons India will prevail over England 3-2 in this summer's away Test series. Dravid also believes this could be the "best chance" for Virat Kohli and Co. to win in the UK since 2007. The five-match series, scheduled for August-September, will be a 'tough' contest overall and a 'great series to watch', Dravid said. <p></p> <p></p>Dravid was the last Indian captain to win a Test series in England. "I really do think India have a very good chance this time," Dravid said during a webinar, according to 'ESPNcricinfo'. The webinar was organised by Live Aid India, a trust to help those affected by COVID-19. <p></p> <p></p>Dravid, who is now the head of the National Cricket Academy - NCA - in Bengaluru, said Ravichandran Ashwin versus Ben Stokes could form an "interesting subplot" to what is expected to be an intriguing series. <p></p> <p></p>"There's no question about England's bowling. Whatever bowling attack England put on the park, especially their seam-bowling attack, is going to be fantastic. They have a lot of players to pick and choose from and that's going to be terrific. <p></p> <p></p>"But if you look at their top six or top seven, you really think of one great batsman, a world-class batsman who is Joe Root. <p></p> <p></p>"Obviously, Ben Stokes is another one, who is a good all-rounder, but for some reason, Ashwin seems to do well against him. And that should be an interesting contest. I know he's done well against him (Stokes) in India, but it'll still be an interesting subplot to the series." <p></p> <p></p>But an Indian cricket team, on the back of its historic triumph in Australia and the home series win against England, will certainly fancy its chances. "... But I just think India will be well-prepared, have the confidence from Australia, there's lot of belief in the squad. <p></p> <p></p>"A couple of players have been to England a few times, there's a lot of experience in the batting order this time around, so this is probably our best chance, maybe say 3-2 to India," Dravid said. <p></p> <p></p>The former captain said India, to their advantage, will get a lot of time to prepare there for the rubber. "I think India will play really well in England this time," Dravid said. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a great opportunity we've got. After the WTC final, they're going to be in England for a whole month before the Test series starts. I don't think any team has had that kind of time to prepare for a Test series as India will have this time, so that surely should be a great advantage. <p></p> <p></p>"In England, if there's one thing you've always got to respect, it's the conditions. It's slightly different from say an Australia or India. <p></p> <p></p>"To some extent you sort of get the feeling (as batsmen) that you're never set. Even if you're set and you get a good start, batting on 30, 40, 50, things can change very quickly, the weather can change, the ball can swing even after it's 40-50 overs old," Dravid observed.