Weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty, former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been again rushed to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain. Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack on January 2 following which he had to undergo a quick “primary angioplasty” to clear a blocked coronary artery.

Ganguly had been declared fit earlier this month but he decided to stay back in the hospital by a day. The 48-year-old was diagnosed with the ‘Triple vessel disease’ after a mild heart attack with the doctors saying he may have to undergo a second angioplasty at a later stage.

Meanwhile, as per latest reports, Ganguly is now stable and feeling better. The family members and doctors are not taking any risk and want to keep him under hospital observation for a couple of days.

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, who was part of the team of doctors attending Ganguly, had said his hasn’t suffered any damage. “BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly being taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain,” news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have played the game, Ganguly was working out at his residence when he suffered a sudden blackout following which he was taken to Woodlands Hospital where the surgery was performed.

“Sourav didn’t have any major problem. This is the problem which most Indians experience at some point in time, which is a blockage in the coronary artery. Did he have heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment,” Shetty had said.