Cricket stars mourn Ajit Pawar’s death: Sachin, Yusuf Pathan, and Rahane share their tributes

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in a plane crash. Cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, and Ajinkya Rahane express heartfelt tributes.

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning near Baramati. All passengers on board the plane lost their lives in the accident. Following Ajit Pawar’s death, condolences poured in not only from the political circles but from all sections of society. Legendary Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane also expressed their grief over his demise.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, “Very sad to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people, across the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.“

Very sad to learn about the untimely demise ofâ€¦ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 28, 2026

Ajinkya Rahane also expressed his sorrow on the social media platform X, posting, “Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. My thoughts are with his family.”

Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. My thoughts are with his family. ðŸ™ — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 28, 2026

Important contributions to public service and Maharashtra’s development: Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Yusuf Pathan said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Ajit Pawar in the tragic plane crash. He was a dedicated leader who served the state with utmost commitment and integrity. His contributions to public service and the development of the state will always be remembered. In this moment of profound grief, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, followers, and the people of the state. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. There should be a proper investigation into this crash.”

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Honâ€™ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Ajit Pawar in the tragic plane crash. He was a dedicated leader who served the state with utmost commitment and integrity. His contributions to public service and the development of theâ€¦ — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 28, 2026

Former Indian cricket captain and Telangana Government Minister for Public Enterprises and Minority Welfare, Mohammad Azharuddin, posted on X, “Deeply shaken by the news of Mr. Ajit Pawar’s plane crash. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find the strength and courage to endure this profound loss.“

Deeply shaken by the news of Mr. Ajit Pawarâ€™s plane crash. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find the strength and courage to endure this profound loss. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 28, 2026

Wave of grief in National politics

Ajit Pawar was one of the most influential faces in Maharashtra politics. His death has sent waves of sorrow across the political landscape of the state and the country. Ajit Pawar was born on July 22, 1959, in Deolali Pravara, Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. He entered politics under the guidance of his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar was the son of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother, Anantrao Pawar. He completed his early education at Maharashtra Education Society High School in Baramati. During his college years, after the death of his father, he discontinued his studies and fully dedicated himself to politics.

Entered politics at age 23

Ajit Pawar began his political career in 1982 at the young age of 23. Initially, he contested for the board of a cooperative sugar mill. Later, in 1991, he became the chairman of Pune Central Cooperative Bank and held this post for about 16 years. In the same year, he won the Lok Sabha election from Baramati parliamentary constituency but later vacated the seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar. As Sharad Pawar became active in national politics, Ajit Pawar took charge of Maharashtra’s political affairs. He was first elected as an MLA from the Baramati Assembly seat in 1995. He went on to win consecutively in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024. Baramati is considered a stronghold of the Pawar family, and Ajit Pawar had a deep connection with this region.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s most tenured Deputy Chief Minister

Ajit Pawar is among the leaders who have served as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister the most number of times. As a minister in the Maharashtra government, he managed key portfolios like Agriculture, Energy, Planning, Rural Development, and Water Resources. He was also responsible for the Krishna Valley and Konkan irrigation projects. He is credited with the development of the Baramati region, strengthening agricultural infrastructure, and advancing cooperative institutions.

Ajit Pawar married Sunetra Pawar in 1985 and had two children, Parth Pawar and Jai Pawar.