New Delhi: The WTC final between India and Australia is interestingly poised, with India needing 280 runs to win and Australia requiring 7 wickets to become World Champions. Even though all four results are possible on Day 5, Australia will be the happier side as chasing 280 will not be a cakewalk for Team India. However, India would be happy that they are still in the game on Day 5 despite being in a troublesome situation on the first two days and at times staring at an innings defeat.

India started their chase of 444 positively with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma scoring runs at a brisk pace. Shubman Gill looked solid before he edged one to Cameron Green who took a controversial yet stunning catch. While there was no conclusive evidence that Green had taken the catch cleanly, the third umpire ruled him out and the game moved on. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma kept India's inning afloat before Rohit was trapped LBW by Nathan Lyon at a team score of 92. Pujara had a brain fade moment and was dismissed just one run later, playing an uppercut and getting caught behind, very uncharacteristic.

As things stand, India still have a mountain to climb but their two most dependable batters are at the crease. Virat Kohli has shown some great form in recent times while Rahane played a wonderful knock of 89 in the first innings. The wicket has also got a bit better to bat so there is a lot to look forward to.

Meanwhile, amidst intense cricket action, a fan momentarily turned attention to himself when he proposed his girlfriend and the lady said 'Yes'. WATCH VIDEO