Cricket West Indies (CWI) acting on the recommendation of its Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) has taken the decision to suspend all CWI tournaments and face-to-face group meetings, from Monday March 16, for a minimum of 30 days.

“The health and safety of our players, officials and staff, are of paramount importance to CWI and we have advised the Board of Directors to take proactive policy steps to decrease the growing risk of contamination and spread of the virus,” CWI Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Israel Dowlat said.

The tournaments that have been suspended are the final two rounds of the West indies Championship, the Women’s CMI Super 50 Cup in Guyana, Regional Under 15s Boys Championship in Antigua and the Regional Under 19s Girls Championship in Trinidad.

“We are acting based on medical best practice as well as in an abundance of caution. The ongoing gathering of even small groups of spectators, cricketers and match officials could pose a risk to some persons of contracting the virus and being stranded in quarantine in a non-resident country for a prolonged period. Clearly this pandemic is still evolving, and we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the Caribbean,” Chairman of the MAC, Dr Donovan Bennett, said.

Besides tournaments, several upcoming CWI meetings have also been postponed, with all the urgent CWI Board matters to be addressed via teleconference. The Board of Directors’ meeting, the Annual General Meeting are the two major events delayed in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The CWI has also advised all Territorial Boards and Local Cricket Associations to follow the advice of their respective Ministries of Health.