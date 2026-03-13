Cricket world mourns as former New Zealand wicketkeeper Trevor McMahon passes away at 96

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Trevor McMahon has passed away at 96, leaving the cricket world in mourning, confirmed by New Zealand Cricket.

New Zealand’s former Test wicketkeeper Trevor McMahon has passed away at the age of 96. He breathed his last on March 12, and the news was confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

At the time of his death, McMahon was the oldest living Test cricketer from New Zealand. Both NZC and the Wellington Cricket Association expressed their deep sadness over his passing.

A short but memorable Test career

Trevor George McMahon was born on November 8, 1929, in Wellington. He was a wicketkeeper-batsman who got his first big break when he was selected for New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan and India in 1955-56.

He made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi. During that tour, eight Test matches were played, and McMahon featured in four of them.

His fifth and final Test came in 1956 at Carisbrook in Dunedin against West Indies.

In total, Trevor McMahon played 5 Test matches for New Zealand. He was mainly there for his wicketkeeping skills, but with the bat he struggled, scoring just 7 runs across those five games, with his highest score being an unbeaten 4.

In first-class cricket, he appeared in 37 matches, scoring 449 runs with a best of 42.

Interestingly, he was part of the squad for the tour of India but did not get a chance to play against the Indian team.

New Zealand Cricket pays tribute

New Zealand Cricket released a heartfelt statement remembering the veteran:

“NZC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Wellington and New Zealand Test cricketer Trevor McMahon. New Zealand’s oldest living Test cricketer at the time of his passing, McMahon was first selected for New Zealand for the 1955/56 tour of Pakistan and India. He made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi and would play four of the eight Tests on the tour, before playing his fifth and final Test against West Indies at Carisbrook in Dunedin. A wicketkeeper by trade, McMahon also played 37 First Class matches for Wellington. Our thoughts are with Trevor’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

