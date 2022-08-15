‘Story of India Is inspiring’- Cricketers Celebrate 75th Independence Day| Watch Video

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day and a number of cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli took to social media to congratulate the country on the special occasion. <p></p> <p></p>While Shikhar Dhawan posted a video to wish every India a happy Independence Day, Virender Sehwag came up with something that is reeking of patriotism and love for the country. Sehwag said do not ask my story and stated that our identity is that we are Indians. 

 ?? #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/T8QDvihXr4

 Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2022

He tweeted in hindi, " , | !! # "

 , | 

 !! #  pic.twitter.com/lBu7IC0xqe

 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2022

Former India captain Mithali Raj posted images on social media in traditional attire, holding the Tricolour and wrote, "Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav."

Playing for India was a dream and also a huge responsibility to give my best for the nation. It was a proud feeling that I'll always cherish. As our nation completes 75 years of independence, let's strive harder to reach new heights. #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/M6EVisDeLW

 Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 15, 2022

See more reactions:

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. ??

 Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022

#IndependenceDay comes as a reminder for us to remember those great brave-hearts who sacrificed their own lives so that we breathe the air of freedom. 

Happy Independence Day!! 

!! !! ???? #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/sxj9E450Xr

 Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 15, 2022

To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day ?? pic.twitter.com/rHRXj7VWVo

 hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2022

??? ???? ??? ??????? ???? ??? ??? ???????! ??#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/SayDOYri1j

 Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 13, 2022

From being called snake charmers to becoming a nuclear powered state 

From being looted by Britishers to becoming one of the biggest economy 

Story of India from riches to rag and back to the riches is inspiring. I thank god for being an Indian. 

Happy Independence Day to all. ?? pic.twitter.com/kNX9770w8V

 Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) August 15, 2022