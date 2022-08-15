‘Story of India Is inspiring’- Cricketers Celebrate 75th Independence Day| Watch Video
New Delhi: India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day and a number of cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli took to social media to congratulate the country on the special occasion.

While Shikhar Dhawan posted a video to wish every India a happy Independence Day, Virender Sehwag came up with something that is reeking of patriotism and love for the country. Sehwag said do not ask my story and stated that our identity is that we are Indians.

He tweeted in hindi, ” , | !! # ”

Former India captain Mithali Raj posted images on social media in traditional attire, holding the Tricolour and wrote, “Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav.”

See more reactions: