‘Story of India Is inspiring’- Cricketers Celebrate 75th Independence Day| Watch Video

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day and a number of cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli took to social media to congratulate the country on the special occasion.

While Shikhar Dhawan posted a video to wish every India a happy Independence Day, Virender Sehwag came up with something that is reeking of patriotism and love for the country. Sehwag said do not ask my story and stated that our identity is that we are Indians.

He tweeted in hindi, ” , | !! # ”

Former India captain Mithali Raj posted images on social media in traditional attire, holding the Tricolour and wrote, “Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav.”

Playing for India was a dream and also a huge responsibility to give my best for the nation. It was a proud feeling that I’ll always cherish. As our nation completes 75 years of independence, let’s strive harder to reach new heights. #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/M6EVisDeLW Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 15, 2022

See more reactions:

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. ?? Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022

#IndependenceDay comes as a reminder for us to remember those great brave-hearts who sacrificed their own lives so that we breathe the air of freedom. Happy Independence Day!! !! !! ???? #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/sxj9E450Xr Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 15, 2022

To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day ?? pic.twitter.com/rHRXj7VWVo hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2022